Noah Wyle Crowned PEOPLE's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive

Noah Wyle was "incredulous" when he first heard he was PEOPLE's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive -- but that's only because he never believed for a minute that he'd win the title!

That's right ... Noah tells the publication he thought it was all just a prank and he would never wear the crown. But that's all changed now that he's officially the big winner, and he says it's all thanks to his wife, Sara, who drove home the point that he was "sexiest man" material.

As Noah puts it ... Sara "thinks I'm a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting."

Noah shares three children -- Owen, Auden and Frances -- with Sara and his ex-wife, Tracy Warbin.

After listening to Sara's pitch, Noah finally came around and embraced her idea, telling her, "Okay, if you say so.” And, of course, Sara is very pleased because Noah says his new accolade reflects so well on her own taste.

Well, there you have it, folks. Noah Wyle, 2026 Sexiest Man Alive.