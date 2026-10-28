Stevie Wonder's Ex-Fiancée Carmen Efferson Spotted Gardening at Home Amid Eviction Battle

Spotted Gardening at Home He's Trying to Evict Her From!!!

Stevie Wonder's ex-fiancée, Carmen Efferson, isn't letting their bitter legal battle stop her from tending to the home she's lived in for nearly 40 years ... TMZ has learned.

Carmen was spotted outside the Los Angeles property Wednesday, spending time gardening in the yard as Stevie continues his efforts to evict her from the house.

The photos show Carmen carrying on with her daily routine at the very property that's now at the center of their legal dispute.

As we reported ... Stevie filed a lawsuit to evict Carmen from the luxe L.A. home, where she's lived rent-free since 1988, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

Stevie claims Carmen only paid utilities during her decades at the property, but things went south when she allegedly refused to allow people onto the premises for insurance purposes.

Sources close to Carmen previously told TMZ she was blindsided by the lawsuit, especially given their decades long romantic history. We're told Carmen has told friends Stevie promised her the home was hers ... though she never received a deed.

Our sources also told us Carmen has made the property her home over the years, even having her late mother live there until her death.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with Stevie's side of the situation told us the dispute is strictly about safety and security, insisting it's nothing personal.