Elizabeth Holmes: Jerky From 'You Can See Everything' Has Major Spike in Sales

Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder aren't the only stars of "You Can See Everything" ... the turkey jerky brand the convicted felon chows down on in the film is also enjoying some time in the spotlight ... and getting a boost in sales.

Here's the deal ... in the doc, Holmes eats Think Jerky at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, making it known it's her favorite food outside of her daily prison chow.

The scene is apparently sticking in people's minds ... because TMZ has learned Think Jerky sales are skyrocketing as the movie does big numbers at the box office. We're told Sriracha Honey jerky sales are up 345% since the movie's release.

A rep for Think Jerky tells TMZ … "We had absolutely no idea we were going to be in the movie, so the whole thing has been a bit of a whirlwind. We're a small, self-funded, employee-owned business that somehow ended up in one of the most talked-about films of the year."

The rep tells us their jerky's fast becoming a pillar in pop culture ... sales are surging, jerky is selling out in stores, and people are dressing up as Think Jerky for Halloween.

One flavor stands above all ... the film features Sriracha Honey Turkey Jerky -- created by Chicago chef Gale Gand -- and the brand says sales on Amazon have jumped 93%.