Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis Spoof Elizabeth Holmes Documentary

Play video content Video: Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis Hilariously Mock Elizabeth Holmes Documentary NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis dove into all the buzz surrounding the new Elizabeth Holmes documentary, spoofing the mega-popular film for "The Tonight Show," and their performances were totally dead-on accurate and hilarious!

Jimmy and Jamie did the 1-minute spoof for Wednesday night's episode of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy playing the role of Nathan Fielder -- co-director of the Holmes documentary "You Can See Everything" -- and Jamie playing the role of Elizabeth Holmes.

The two play Fielder and Holmes with awkward precision as they stand face-to-face, like at one weird point in the documentary.

Jimmy kicks things off by asking Jamie if she really wants to be on the show tonight. Jamie, wearing a strange look on her face like Holmes, says "of course" because she loves talking to Jimmy.

But Jimmy isn't convinced and wants to make sure Jamie didn't just come by to plug her new show. Jamie reassures Jimmy that she's not deceiving him, saying there would be no reason for her to be deceptive.