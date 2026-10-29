Noah Wyle Says Eddie Murphy Told Him to 'F*** Off' When He Was 9

He Told Me To F*** Off When I Was 9!!!

Play video content Video: Noah Wyle Says Eddie Murphy Cussed Him Out When Asked For An Autograph Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Noah Wyle may is the Sexiest Man Alive ... but Eddie Murphy apparently didn't think he was all that special as a kid ... telling the future star to "f*** off" when he asked for an autograph.

"The Pitt" actor recalled the savage snub during this week's episode of "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" ... revealing he was just 9 years old when he approached Eddie and told him how much he loved watching him on "Saturday Night Live."

Eddie's first response? "What are you doing up that late?" ... but when Noah pressed him for an autograph, the comedian allegedly fired back, "F*** off, man."

Ouch ... that'll stick with a kid.

And it certainly stuck with Noah ... he says the encounter is why he never turns down a young fan asking for his signature.

But here's the sweet twist ... Noah's 10-year-old daughter, Frances, decided to right Eddie's wrong for his birthday last year, surprising her dad with the autograph he'd wanted for decades.

Well, sort of ... she printed out a photo of Eddie and forged a sweet message from the comedian, even misspelling his name as "Eddy."

Noah says he loved the gift so much he framed it in his office ... while Amy got a kick out of the whole ordeal, joking that maybe people have gotten a little too nice to kids these days.