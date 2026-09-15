Brooks Nader, Noah Wyle Lead Star-Studded HBO 2026 Emmys After-Party

HBO cleaned up at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards ... and then a whole bunch of celebs hit the after-party to celebrate and keep the winning streak going ... and we've got the pics.

San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood was buzzing with activity Monday night after the biggest night in TV ... and Brooks Nader's skintight red dress created most of that buzz.

"The Pitt" star Noah Wyle held up his Emmy for the cameras ... he's now won 4 since the series premiered in 2025 ... and for the second straight year he's taken home the hardware for lead actor in a drama series.

While not raking in Emmy gold herself ... "Hacks" star Meg Stalter certainly covered herself in enough of it -- painting her body head to toe in gold paint.

While HBO raked in 21 awards, Apple TV+ ended in the pole position with 29 trophies.