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Keke Palmer Mysteriously Absent From Emmys Despite Scheduled Appearance

Keke Palmer Mystery Over Emmys No-Show

By TMZ Staff
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Keke Palmer did not appear at the Emmys despite being announced as a presenter … and she has yet to explain the mystery absence.

The actress was supposed to take the stage with "Saturday Night Live" star Marcello Hernandez to give out the Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series award ... but she was a no-show.

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Marcello ended up giving out the award to "Widow's Bay" Hiro Murai ... all by his lonesome.

Keke was active on social media in the hours leading up to the award show … posting a promo for her podcast. 

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The actress has been nominated for six Emmys in her career … and her sitcom "The 'Burbs" was nominated at last week's Creative Arts Emmys, but lost to "Pluribus."

We reached out to Keke's camp ... so far, no word back. 

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