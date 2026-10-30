Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Officially File For Divorce, Report

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are making their split official in the eyes of the law ... filing a divorce petition on Friday -- according to People.

A source told the outlet the pair have filed a divorce document. While there technically has to be a plaintiff and defendant -- which means only one person can technically file for divorce -- the source made it clear this is a joint, uncontested divorce.

People reports the source said, "They share a deep affinity and love for one another, and though their romantic partnership is ending, they will absolutely be lifelong friends.”

As we reported ... Margaret and Jack separated a few months ago after about 3 years of marriage. They had apparently hit a rough patch.

Margaret wasn't at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July ... with the split seemingly being the major reason why.