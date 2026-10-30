Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Officially File For Divorce, Report
Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff Officially Filed For Divorce
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are making their split official in the eyes of the law ... filing a divorce petition on Friday -- according to People.
A source told the outlet the pair have filed a divorce document. While there technically has to be a plaintiff and defendant -- which means only one person can technically file for divorce -- the source made it clear this is a joint, uncontested divorce.
People reports the source said, "They share a deep affinity and love for one another, and though their romantic partnership is ending, they will absolutely be lifelong friends.”
As we reported ... Margaret and Jack separated a few months ago after about 3 years of marriage. They had apparently hit a rough patch.
Margaret wasn't at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July ... with the split seemingly being the major reason why.
Through her team, Margaret denied ever cheating on Jack ... adding there was only respect and partnership in the relationship.