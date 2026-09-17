Jack Antonoff Laughs Off Request to Play 'Let's Get Married' After Margaret Qualley Split

Jack Antonoff made light of his separation from Margaret Qualley after nearly 3 years of marriage, laughing off a fan request to perform a song about marriage ... and the exchange is on video.

The lead singer of the "Bleachers" was performing with his band onstage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood this week when the fan screamed out that he wanted to hear "Let's Get Married."

At first, Jack seems a bit confused and asks, "What did you say?" In video obtained by USA Today, the crowd, in unison, responds, "Let's Get Married!"

Jack chuckles and says, "Absolutely not," before making a cheeky remark to the fan who first brought up the song, "Read the news, brother."

He then reminds the audience that he wrote the ballad 11 years ago and played the tune at his 2023 wedding to Margaret. The pair split in July after hitting a rough patch.