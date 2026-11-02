'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Allegedly Icing Estranged Husband PK Out of Kids' Lives

Ex PK Claims She's Icing Him Out of Their Kids' Lives ...

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley allegedly stopped informing her estranged husband PK Kemsley about their kids' schooling amid their nasty split ... TMZ has learned.

PK filed a declaration in their bitter divorce slamming Dorit ... just hours before the former couple reached a partial settlement over finances.

In his declaration, PK said Dorit had not involved him in helping select the son's school, saying her "complete and intentional lack of communication and collaboration" on important decisions was "shocking and disheartening."

He added, "She continues to make decisions without involving me at all. ... I have no communication from [Dorit] about [our son's] school events unless [our son] himself tells me. I receive no information from her about school. I learned through the children, rather from [Dorit], was going to his current school."

PK also called out Dorit for her parenting, saying her parenting style can "best be described as parenting from afar."

He claims Doris "is not a present parent," saying "Years ago, she began delegating her day-to-day parental responsibilities to the nanny and housekeeper."

PK claimed Dorit had the nannies pick up their kids from school, make their meals, and other important stuff. Dorit denies the claims.