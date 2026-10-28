'RHOBH' Dorit Kemsley's Estranged Husband PK Calling Nanny To Testify in Divorce War

Estranged Hubby PK Calling Their Nanny To Testify In Divorce War

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley's estranged husband PK Kemsley has a list of witnesses he plans to call to the stand in their divorce battle ... and some of them are pretty interesting.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, PK plans to call Dorit as a witness in court and plans to testify himself. He says he will also be calling the reality star's personal assistant.

PK says the assistant will be called to answer questions about Dorit's interactions with the children and observations of the kids.

Per the docs, PK also plans to call their 2 kids' longtime nanny to talk about her observations of Dorit and the kids' interactions.

As TMZ first reported, Dorit and PK are going back and forth over custody and support.

PK claims Dorit is spending wildly on luxury clothes and travel ... while ignoring important bills, like their mortgage.

Dorit claims PK was paying the bills but then abruptly stopped … which he denies.