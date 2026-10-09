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Sutton Stracke Says She and Dorit Kemsley are Inching Toward Fixing Friendship

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Slowly Mending Fences With Dorit

By TMZ Staff
Published
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"I'm Ready!"
Video: Sutton Stracke Says She and Dorit Kemsley are Inching Toward Fixing Friendship
TMZ.com

Sounds like not all famous feuds are forever ... because there may be hope for Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley after a nasty fallig out.

We got Sutton in Los Angeles on Wednesday ... and she told our photog she and her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star are slowly but surely getting back on good footing.

sutton stracke and dorit kemsley getty
Getty

We asked her point-blank if she and Dorit would ever be friends, and you gotta check out the clip ... because her answer actually gives us hope!

As 'RHOBH' fans know, Sutton and Dorit have a long-running beef ... with their tumultuous relationship often leading to on-screen feuds.

She also dished about dating ... and how she's intrigued about trying out a bit of an unconventional app for a meet-cute.

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