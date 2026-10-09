Play video content Video: Sutton Stracke Says She and Dorit Kemsley are Inching Toward Fixing Friendship TMZ.com

Sounds like not all famous feuds are forever ... because there may be hope for Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley after a nasty fallig out.

We got Sutton in Los Angeles on Wednesday ... and she told our photog she and her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star are slowly but surely getting back on good footing.

We asked her point-blank if she and Dorit would ever be friends, and you gotta check out the clip ... because her answer actually gives us hope!

As 'RHOBH' fans know, Sutton and Dorit have a long-running beef ... with their tumultuous relationship often leading to on-screen feuds.