Dorit Kemsley Clears Up Rumors on PK Reunion, 'RHOBH' Beef, More

Dorit Kemsley is setting the record straight on the various rumors plaguing her personal life ... sharing where she stands with her estranged husband and her 'Real Housewives' pals.

We caught up with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star outside the members-only club Gravitas in Beverly Hills, where she confirmed things are all over the place amid her separation.

As she put it, her relationship with PK Kemsley is "up and down" right now ... further emphasizing the chaos by saying it's also "left to right."

This is an interesting update given the separated couple were spotted grabbing a friendly dinner together earlier this month ... their first one-on-one outing following Dorit's divorce filing this past April.

However, Dorit made it clear there's no romantic reunion on the horizon ... telling us she is simply "trying to find [her] bearings" these days.

And she's been able to lean on SOME of her Bravo castmates ... she praised Bozoma Saint John and newcomer Rachel Zoe as her most supportive girlfriends this season.

Though, it's not all hunky dory with her costars ... she hinted not everyone has been supportive of her during this time.

While she didn't name names, it's no secret that Dorit's had issues with both Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke in the past ... you can watch Season 14 to catch up on their messy beef.

Dorit may not be on good terms with Kyle, but she did clarify that she has NO drama with KR's sister, Kathy Hilton.

Watch the clip ... DK shut down gossip about Kathy intentionally cropping her out of a pic -- and even praised Paris Hilton's mom for being supportive of her recent book cover release.