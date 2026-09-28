'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Claims PK Kept Her In Dark About Finances During Marriage

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley claims her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, took any questions she had about money as an act of distrust … which she says led to her being naive about their financial situation.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the reality star said flatly that throughout the marriage, "[PK] controlled the family finances."

Dorit said whenever she asked questions to understand their finances and participate in financial decisions, he "treated those requests as distrust," which led her to stop pestering and just rely on him.

She claims that after their split in 2024, PK said he would still cover the bills. But Dorit said she learned in February 2026 that the gas at their marital home would be shut off for nonpayment.

She said he made a payment to avoid the shutoff but claims he never told her he'd otherwise stopped paying the utilities, which she says caused significant arrears in the accounts and damage to her credit because the bills were in her name.

Dorit claims PK has broken promise after promise when it comes to the bills.

As TMZ first reported, PK has a much different story than Dorit. He said she actually earns more than him with her 'RHOBH' salary and endorsement deals … and that he never promised to pay her bills forever after he moved out of the marital home.