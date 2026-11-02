Ellen DeGeneres Donates $5K to Producer Matthew Wright's Family After Death at 52

Donates $5K to Late Producer's Family After His Death

Ellen DeGeneres and Allison Holker Boss are among the famous names appearing on a GoFundMe supporting the family of former "Ellen DeGeneres Show" executive producer Matthew Wright, who died suddenly.

The fundraiser's public donor list shows a $5K contribution under Ellen's name, while Allison, the widow of Ellen's former DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, is listed as donating $500.

Ellen's longtime executive producer Andy Lassner is also listed as contributing $1K, along with "Dancing with the Stars" executive producer Conrad Green, who gave the same amount.

The outpouring of financial support comes after Wright died Friday, October 30, while working remotely in Los Angeles, according to the fundraiser. His family described his death as an "unfathomable tragedy."

The GoFundMe explains Wright and his husband, Justin, were both laid off this summer, leaving the family struggling to cover the unexpected costs of bringing his body home to New York, funeral arrangements and a memorial in Los Angeles.

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Ellen paid tribute to Wright Monday in an emotional Instagram video, remembering him as a funny, smart and kind man who was loved by everyone on the show.

She also revealed they had been planning to work on a new project together before his sudden death.

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Lassner shared his own heartbreaking tribute, revealing Wright had visited the set of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" just hours before his death.

The fundraiser says any money remaining after expenses will go into a trust for Wright's niece, Sami.