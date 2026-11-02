Play video content Video: Will Smith Flies Out of Australia With Ex-Wife Sheree After Filming New Movie SplashNews.com

Will Smith is the Fresh Prince of friendly exes ... flashing his trademark grin as he headed out of Australia with his former wife.

The actor was spotted last week at Sydney Airport with ex-wife Sheree Zampino after wrapping production on his new movie "Supermax" ... and he was in great spirits as he made his way through the terminal.

Will kept things casual in a hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers and a white cap ... stopping to sign autographs and snap selfies with fans along the way.

He even raved about Sydney's fantastic restaurants ... though he joked about not wanting to make a scene while walking through the airport -- so much for a low-key exit!

Sheree, meanwhile, was spotted laughing as she climbed out of their SUV, rocking a dark outfit and baseball cap while carrying a green tote and snacks from Sydney's Banksia Bakehouse.

Will had been Down Under filming "Supermax," an upcoming action thriller in which he plays an FBI agent investigating a murder inside a maximum-security prison.

As TMZ previously reported ... Sheree filed a lawsuit against Will's former friend Bilaal Salaam in May over allegedly false claims about her sex life.