Idaho College Murders: Surviving Roommate Reveals Years of Threats, Harassment

Bryan Kohberger is behind bars for murdering four college students in Idaho ... but one of the survivors says she's still paying the price for his crimes.

Dylan Mortensen, who came face-to-face with Kohberger as he left the University of Idaho off-campus home in November 2022, says she's spent nearly four years dealing with threats, harassment, and wild conspiracy theories about her involvement in the killings.

In a new court filing obtained by People, Mortensen says the relentless scrutiny has turned her life upside down ... with strangers questioning her actions and accusing her of things she had nothing to do with.

She says the hostility has affected nearly every aspect of her life ... changing how she interacts with people, where she feels safe going, and how much personal information she's willing to share.

Now, Mortensen is asking a judge to keep her face obscured in previously sealed records set to be released in the case ... fearing that removing those protections could put her safety and privacy at risk.

Mortensen faced intense criticism for not immediately calling 911 after encountering Kohberger ... though victim Kaylee Goncalves' father has publicly said an earlier call wouldn't have saved the four students.

As we reported ... Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Goncalves, receiving four consecutive life sentences in July 2025.