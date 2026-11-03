Fitness Influencer Goob's Viral Arrest Was Staged for Social Media, Cops Say

Fitness influencer Goob is asking for privacy after his supposed arrest ... but there's just one problem ... the whole thing was staged, TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Police Department tells TMZ the arrest wasn't real ... explaining, "It was part of filming social media posts advertising a charity food giveaway that is taking place later this month."

Here's how the whole thing unfolded ... another fitness influencer, Joey Swoll, posted a video Monday showing Goob, whose real name is John Dorsey, apparently being taken into custody by police.

Joey appeared shocked by the supposed arrest ... saying he never imagined he'd have to call out someone he considered a friend.

"I'm not gonna say what it is that he did, because I don't have all the facts yet," Joey said, before adding, "You need to do better, buddy."

Goob then took to Instagram to address the circulating video ... asking followers for "privacy and grace" while he dealt with the situation.

He later shared what appeared to be a letter from an attorney warning him about criminal charges and his right to remain silent ... while promising a statement approved by his legal team.

And in case anyone thought the whole thing was a setup, Goob insisted, "It's not a skit."

But Suffolk County police say that's exactly what it was ... a staged arrest filmed to promote an upcoming charity food giveaway.