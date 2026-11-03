Nic Cage Says He's A 'Little Bit Homeless' Because of Malibu Sinkhole

Nic Cage says he's currently a "little bit homeless" ... though fans shouldn't expect to see him at a shelter or soup kitchen anytime soon.

The actor made the controversial comment at L.A. Comic-Con over the weekend ... telling fans he couldn't go back to his multimillion-dollar Malibu home because it's currently uninhabitable.

The problem is a massive sinkhole threatening the house's very foundation. We've shared photos of the issue ... which show the hole creeping away from the driveway into the street.

Nic's neighborhood was evacuated, and Malibu declared the sinkhole an emergency.

Don't worry too much about Nic, though ... he says he's found lodging in a series of hotels -- and he still planned to take his daughter trick-or-treating on Halloween before settling at his abode to watch "The Shining."