Cher Gives 4-Word Reply After Michael Douglas Claims Glenn Close Deserved Her Oscar

Cher is breaking her silence after Michael Douglas said Glenn Close should have taken home the Oscar that the singer won in 1988 ... and she's keeping it short and sweet.

In response, a rep for the singer tells Page Six ... "Cher adores Michael Douglas."

Michael made the remarks on "The Graham Norton Show" last week in a joint appearance with Glenn.

He said ... "She should have won [the Oscar] with 'Fatal Attraction.'"

Michael went on to say Glenn's portrayal of vengeful, spurned lover Alex Forrest was one of "the greatest performances of all time."

In the interview ... Glenn also talked about her upcoming honor she's set to receive at the Governors Awards in November ... joking that Academy members "probably don't want to feel guilty anymore" after her 8 nominations and zero wins.