Cher Goes Off On Daughter-In-Law, Says She's Thirsty For Fame

Singer Cher scoffed at her daughter-in-law’s claims she’s concerned about the singer’s son, Elijah Blue … saying she thinks the woman is only out for herself and fame ... TMZ has learned.

Cher filed court docs opposing Elijah’s estranged wife, MarieAngela King, attempt to be appointed his guardian to take control of his life. The legendary singer said it wasn’t just her feeling this way … but also the feeling of the hospital he's currently in and the rest of Elijah’s family.

The entertainer claimed MarieAngela failed to take care of Elijah before his recent arrest in New Hampshire. Cher said she believed the reason MarieAngela was trying to take over was that she is “inserting herself back into the picture on a quest for money and/or a bit of fame.”

Cher said her son had already denied MarieAngela from visiting him three times while locked up in the New Hampshire State Hospital.