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Cher's Best Looks to Honor Her 80th Birthday

Cher I've Always Been a Fashion Icon, Babe! Her Best Looks to Honor 80th Birthday

By TMZ Staff
Published
80 Years of Cher Fashion for her 80th Birthday!
Launch Gallery
80 Years of Cher Fashion for Cher's 80th Birthday! Launch Gallery
Getty

Cher has been servin' looks for decades, and nobody's done it quite like her! From flashy sequins and dramatic feathers, to sheer dresses that basically rewrote red carpet history, the music icon and fashion trendsetter has never been afraid to steal the spotlight.

Check out the gallery above to see all of the glamorous stage costumes and daring fashion risks, this icon has made over the years! Of course, we had to include her iconic black sparkly sheer bodysuit that she made famous.

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