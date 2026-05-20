Cher's Best Looks to Honor Her 80th Birthday
Cher I've Always Been a Fashion Icon, Babe! Her Best Looks to Honor 80th Birthday
Published
Cher has been servin' looks for decades, and nobody's done it quite like her! From flashy sequins and dramatic feathers, to sheer dresses that basically rewrote red carpet history, the music icon and fashion trendsetter has never been afraid to steal the spotlight.
Check out the gallery above to see all of the glamorous stage costumes and daring fashion risks, this icon has made over the years! Of course, we had to include her iconic black sparkly sheer bodysuit that she made famous.