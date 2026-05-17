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Karrueche Tran's Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 38th Birthday!

Karrueche Tran 38 and Lookin' Great ... See Her Bday Hot Shots!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Karrueche Tran's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Karrueche Tran's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
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Karrueche Tran just turned 38 ... and that calls for a sexy celebration -- with some of her all-time greatest hot shots!

The "Claws" star has been known to flaunt her bikini body and killer curves on social media ... and we really can't think of a better way to celebrate her big day.

Show her a little love by checking out our gallery of all her steamiest snaps! Happy Birthday, Karrueche!

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