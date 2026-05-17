Karrueche Tran's Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 38th Birthday!
Karrueche Tran 38 and Lookin' Great ... See Her Bday Hot Shots!
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Karrueche Tran just turned 38 ... and that calls for a sexy celebration -- with some of her all-time greatest hot shots!
The "Claws" star has been known to flaunt her bikini body and killer curves on social media ... and we really can't think of a better way to celebrate her big day.
Show her a little love by checking out our gallery of all her steamiest snaps! Happy Birthday, Karrueche!