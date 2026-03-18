Deion Sanders Calls Karrueche Tran ‘Sweet as Sugar,’ Explains Why He Loves Her

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Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran are still going strong ... and the Hall of Famer isn't shy about expressing his love for his lady -- saying during a recent vacation that she's "sweet as sugar."

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach opened up on his son Deion Jr.'s vlog on Tuesday ... as everyone was enjoying a getaway in St. Croix with family, friends, and Tran.

As the couple was enjoying the weather together, his son asked him to share something about Karrueche that no one knows ... and Deion praised her warm heart and endearing personality.

"She's sweet as sugar," Sanders said. "That brown bag of sugar that we grew up with."

"You're that sweet, babe. You look for a lot of folks, especially your family, but you make certain I'm straight -- like everything on point. You make sure I got what I need, I got what I want, and I'm straight."

Tran -- an actress, model, and entrepreneur -- also shared her feelings for Sanders ... admitting she was surprised by just how chill he was when they first started dating, despite him being a famous athlete, coach and public figure.

She also credited him for taking care of his loved ones, including her.

"I don't want to say how regular you are because you're not regular, but down to earth," Tran said, "and all these materialistic things and all these things you've experienced ... you like your peace."

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This isn't the first time the couple has praised each other since they made their relationship public in December 2025. Earlier this year, Sanders, 58, said he's smiling more because of Tran, while she said Deion is a "great person."