Shedeur Sanders Poses With Browns Coach Todd Monken In Front of Horse Head Gift

It could've been received as a Godfather-esque threat, but Browns head coach Todd Monken apparently loves Shedeur Sanders' horse head birthday gift ... 'cause the two posed for a pic in front of the thing!!

The new guy on the Cleveland sidelines uploaded the snap on Tuesday ... showing them cheesing for the cameras -- with the unique present posted up right behind.

Just last week, Monken told CBS Sports about his quarterback's gesture ... and while he was initially pretty confused, he said Sanders had a pretty simple reason.

“I asked him, ‘What was the meaning?’” Monken said at the time. “And he just said, ‘Well, I really liked it. I got myself one.’”

So no ... Shedeur wasn't saying "Make me the starter ... or else!!" -- it seems like he really just liked the thing.

The Dawg Pound's gotta be hoping this new chemistry between the QB and coach results in some damn wins ... but as of right now, it's unclear if he ends up being the starter.