Magician Chris Oberle Pops Tic Tac in Mouth, Then Forces It Out of His Eye, on Video

Watch Me Make Tic Tac Appear in the Blink of an Eye!!!

Play video content Video: Magician Pops Tic Tac Out of Eye on Rock Bands Tour Bus Instagram/@bransonmagician

If anyone needs a breath mint, Chris Oberle's the man to see ... so long as a little eye fluid doesn't freak you out!

The magician pulled off a sick -- and we mean that pretty literally -- trick on the rock band I Prevail's tour bus in Arkansas last week ... and, if you're not squeamish, then you need to check this out.

Chris pops a Tic Tac in his mouth, shows everyone it's on his tongue, then closes his mouth ... before seemingly working it up through his face and past his eyelid.

The guys in the band go crazy ... screaming in disgust as the magician regurgitates the mint out from behind his eyelid and into his hand.

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He actually uses one of the band members to make the final push and get the mint out ... which, as you can imagine, the rocker wasn't too stoked on.

Chris has previously performed for other huge celebs like Jason Statham, Nate Diaz, and Steve-O.