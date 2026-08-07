Criss Angel and Victoria Lee Robinson Not Dating, Despite Online Speculation

The internet's convinced Tom Sandoval's ex moved on from the musician with magician Criss Angel ... but they're just friends, TMZ has learned.

We obtained a photo of Victoria Lee Robinson and Criss at a California winery a few days ago, where they were hanging out in a larger group.

Sources connected to the two tell TMZ ... the online rumors claiming they're dating are simply fantasy ... and there's nothing romantic between them, despite some people's interpretation of the photo.

Our sources say Criss and Victoria share the same friend group and have never been together one-on-one.

We're told they're friends, and have only been around each other in settings with multiple people.

The romance rumors have been circulating online this week ... but we're told Victoria is not in a mindset to date and is taking time to heal.

As you know, Tom and Victoria have been going through a messy breakup.

Video obtained by TMZ shows her dad, Will Robinson, shoving Tom before Tom shoves him back, resulting in Will losing his balance and falling into a lit fire pit.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Victoria and her father, Will Robinson, at the end of June ... and they're still duking it out in court.

Victoria and her pops both tried to obtain temporary protective orders of their own against Tom ... but they were denied, pending future hearings.