Steve-O Jams Needle Through His Hand

Steve-O likes jamming ... needles through his hand ... and he hopes you like jamming too.

Check out this insane video that definitely ain't for the faint of heart ... Steve-O takes a super long, but also thin, needle and sticks it all the way through his left hand!!!

The stunt looks extremely painful, but as Steve-O puts it ... the needle's actually working wonders for his paw. Watch the video, he explains why -- think acupuncture on steroids, but without actual 'roids.

BTW ... the dude showing Steve-O the ropes is magician Chris Oberle. He's been doing magic for 15 years, performing for some huge celebs like Jason Statham, Nate Diaz, Steve Aoki and Ryan Cabrera.

This is NOT a magic trick though ... it's all too real.

Of course, America's favorite jackass is no stranger to painful stunts ... the last time we saw him inflicting pain on his own body, Steve-O was taking a golf club to the face courtesy of Chuck Liddell.