Bam Margera Takes Deal in Trespassing Case, Probation Extended
Bam Margera Avoids Jail Time for Trespassing ... But Probation Extended
10/4/2019 12:41 PM PT
Bam Margera won't be sentenced to a single day in jail for his hotel trespassing case ... if he successfully completes drug treatment, but he's not getting off scot-free.
The troubled "Jackass" star cut a deal with L.A. prosecutors ... allowing him to dodge time behind bars. Bam pled no contest to 1-count of trespassing for his August arrest ... when he refused to leave the Luxe Hotel.
However, there are a couple of conditions to the deal. The judge sentenced Margera to a 90-day controlled substance treatment program, and he's been ordered to stay away from the hotel during his probation period.
As for that probation ... the judge ruled Bam's trespassing arrest violated his probation from his DUI case last year, and as a result, hit the reset button. That means he's staring down a fresh 3 years of probation.
The relatively good news for Bam comes as he's already been getting treatment in rehab ... following a relapse after Dr. Phil urged him to check in the first time.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.