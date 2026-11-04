Helicopter Crashes Into Biscayne Bay in Miami, Search and Rescue Underway

A helicopter plunged into Miami's Biscayne Bay Wednesday morning ... leaving two injured and a third person feared dead, according to local reports.

WSVN reports the crash happened near Nixon Beach, with two people airlifted to a trauma center as rescue crews searched the water for the third occupant.

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Video appears to show the helicopter upside down in the water, under the surface. The yellow floats seen in the footage are part of the chopper's emergency flotation system.