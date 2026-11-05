'Logan' Star Dafne Keen Says She Was Offered Cocaine at Wrap Parties as Early as 11 Years Old

I Was Offered Cocaine At Wrap Parties When I Was Still a Child

Play video content Video: Dafne Keen Says She Was Offered Coke at Just 11 Years Old Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

"Logan" star Dafne Keen is opening up about the shocking young age she was offered cocaine ... and how the experience made her have no interest in ever using -- and abusing -- substances.

Appearing on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Dafne said ... "I was getting offered coke at wrap parties ... I was like tiny, like 11, 12, 13."

She added ... "I saw what that was, so I was like, 'I don't really have any interest in that.'"

It's unclear which wrap parties she's alluding to ... "Logan" came out in 2017, when Dafne was 12.

Dafne added that she stays away from drugs and alcohol even to this day ... and says she'll "go out and stay out 'til 6, but sober."