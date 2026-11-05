Morgan Fairchild Announces She's Joining OnlyFans at 76

Morgan Fairchild is officially joining OnlyFans ... TMZ has learned.

The 76-year-old tells TMZ that she is the latest actress to join the adult content platform ... and we're told she is partnering with Creators Inc.

She tells TMZ ... "I’m putting up new pictures and videos. And before anyone asks, no, not that kind!"

Revealing that most of her content will be her just "being goofy and talking about whatever’s on my mind" ... Morgan adds ... "People know the characters, the clothes and the big hair. They may not know what a science nerd I am or how easily my sister can make me laugh. I’d love to share more of that."

For Morgan, it's all about continuing to try new things.

She adds ... "I’m still curious. I still love learning things, and I’m always up for a little adventure. I don’t see why that should change now."