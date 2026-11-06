Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Butt During Holiday Shopping Spree

Make Sure You Get My Good Side!!!

Bianca Censori was dropping bands and dropping jaws during a recent shopping spree in Los Angeles ... and she clearly made sure to give the paparazzi a heads-up.

Kanye West's wife was snapped in a cheeky brown bodysuit while splurging at Williams Sonoma ... with her butt cheeks making their traditional appearance.

No shame in Bianca's game ... these are some of the most staged snaps we have ever seen. She's practically screaming for attention.

The stunner's peach more than peeked out while she geared up for the holidays ... dropping $2K on home decorations.

Bianca's photo op comes just days after she turned heads at the Yeezy Season 01 runway show in a plunging look that showed off her assets.

She kept her boobs covered up here ... and made sure to accentuate her cheeks instead.