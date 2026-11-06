Influencer Noelle Leyva Claims Bradley Martyn Pushed Her, Called Her 'Whore,' He Denies

Fitness influencer Noelle Leyva is accusing fellow influencer Bradley Martyn of getting physical with her at a Halloween party ... and we've learned cops are now investigating ... while he adamantly denies her claims.

Now, Noelle is seeking court-ordered protection from her former business associate ... claiming he violently shoved her to the ground and left her injured.

In her newly filed petition for a restraining order, obtained by TMZ, Noelle claims Bradley hit her across the chest and pushed her to the ground.

She says she's now "scared, anxious, and fearful" for her life.

Noelle previously blasted Bradley on Instagram, claiming he pushed her with "full force" while calling her a "disgusting whore" ... and alleged multiple people witnessed the encounter.

And she's brought backup ... three witnesses provided statements supporting her account, with one claiming Bradley used both hands to shove her backward.

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Per the docs, the alleged confrontation went down around 12:30 AM at a Halloween party hosted by Ryan Garcia and streamer N3on ... where the former business associates apparently crossed paths.

According to the filing, Bradley signed Noelle to his influencer team years ago, but their relationship soured after a contract dispute. She also claims he's been harassing her online since their split.

Noelle wants Bradley ordered to stay at least 50 yards away and barred from making negative comments about her on social media.

Our sources tell us a battery report was filed with the LAPD on October 29 and detectives are currently investigating the incident, though no charges have been announced.

Bradley Martyn’s attorney Charles Lew tells TMZ, "Mr. Martyn categorically disputes Ms. Leyva's account of what occurred on October 29."