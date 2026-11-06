'Breaking Bad' Dean Norris Fights To Save Marriage, Travels With Estranged Wife Amid Divorce

Dean Norris and his wife, Bridget, aren't throwing in the towel on their marriage ... and the "Breaking Bad" star says their struggling restaurant is already back on track.

The couple was spotted out together at LAX on Friday, and they were all smiles despite our recent reporting about their divorce and financial troubles ... and Dean seemed optimistic when asked about both.

Dean told photographers the pair were doing "great" and heading to Washington, D.C., for a Veterans Affairs event ... before declaring their restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, is "already saved."

And when asked if he's hoping to save his marriage, Dean didn't hesitate ... responding, "Of course."

As TMZ first reported ... Bridget filed for divorce in 2025 after more than 23 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple's Temecula restaurant also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, listing more than $1.8 million in liabilities against roughly $147,000 in assets.

The couple has also listed their sprawling Temecula estate for nearly $3.2 million ... adding to the recent headlines surrounding their finances.