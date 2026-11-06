Gabourey Sidibe Blasts Raven-Symoné For Being Mean Girl On Set

Why Don't You Like Me, Raven-Symoné?

Play video content Video: Gabourey Sidibe Puts Raven-Symoné on the Spot For Not Liking Her Tea Time with Raven & Miranda

Gabourey Sidibe did NOT hold back in grilling Raven-Symoné ... asking why she treated her like she didn't like her when they filmed "Empire" ... and the awkward interview is on video.

Appearing on "Tea Time with Raven and Miranda" ... GS flat-out admitted ... "I didn't think you liked me ... I'm actually here like, what's up?"

A bewildered Raven then asked ... "Why didn't you think I liked you?"

Gabourey fired back ... "I was told that you made some people promise not to be friends with me."

Raven then said she didn't know her at the time ... but Gabby said of their previous interactions in Chicago on the "Empire" set ... "I felt like you were put off by me."

Raven's co-host Miranda Maday admitted -- in front of Raven -- that the "Raven's Home" star could be petty, mean, and an a**hole, but defended her, saying that going behind someone's back is NOT so Raven.

However, Raven said ... "What I would say is, 'Don't bring her around me.'"