'That's So Raven' Kyle Massey Offers Support to Bobb'e J. Thompson After Prison Sentence

Let Me Know if You Need Anything In Prison

Bobb'e J. Thompson's headed to prison for a couple years ... but he won't be abandoned by his longtime friends on the outside ... 'cause Kyle Massey says he's got the dude's back.

We caught up with Kyle -- who starred with Bobb'e J. on the beloved Disney Channel show "That's So Raven" -- at LAX on Monday ... and our photog asked about Bobby recently being sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Kyle immediately sends love to Bobb'e ... adding "Free Bobb'e J" and calling him his brother. He says he and others support Bobb'e, and they're always going to have his back.

He says Bobb'e was always laser-focused on his acting and his comedy ... and he didn't notice anything going on with him prior to his federal gun case.

As we reported ... Bobb'e was sentenced to hard time after he was arrested in 2025 during a routine traffic stop -- when cops say they found a stolen firearm in his car. Bobb'e pled guilty back in April, but the sentence didn't come down until last week.