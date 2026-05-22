'Love On The Spectrum' Star Abbey Romeo Discusses Split From David Isaacman

Play video content Video: Abbey Romeo From 'Love On The Spectrum' Opens Up About Her Split With Co-star David Isaacman Tea Time w/ Raven & Miranda

"Love on the Spectrum" star Abbey Romeo crushed her fans when news broke of her split from costar David Isaacman ... but she’s making one thing crystal clear -- breaking up was the right move!

Abbey stopped by the "Tea Time with Raven and Miranda" podcast and admitted she wouldn’t be where she is today without David ... but also said she’s changed a lot over the last four years.

Abbey explained the relationship was an important starting point for her ... hinting it helped her figure out what she actually wants from love.

As for life after the breakup? Abbey borrowed a page from Beyoncé and quoted "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" ... so it's safe to say she’s not exactly crying into her pillow!

They met on the show back in 2021, and news of their split surfaced last month ... with reports claiming they had different timelines for marriage.