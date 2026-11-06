Russell Brand Producer Accused of Laughing During Sexual Assault Sidelined 17 Years Later

A TV producer accused of standing by and laughing while Russell Brand allegedly sexually assaulted a woman is now paying a professional price ... nearly two decades later.

Jack Bayles, head of comedy at London production company Various Artists Limited, has been asked to step back from his role after testimony during Brand's trial alleged he watched and laughed as the comedian assaulted a woman in 2009.

According to The Times, the woman, who worked for Channel 4, claimed Bayles and another member of Brand's entourage pressured her to give the comedian a massage ... with Brand allegedly refusing to continue working until she agreed.

Things took a disturbing turn when Brand allegedly put his head in the woman's groin area ... and her manager later told the court Bayles and the other man watched and laughed during the alleged assault.

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Following Thursday's guilty verdict, the production company -- which was behind the sexual assault drama "I May Destroy You" -- confirmed Bayles had been asked to step aside while it reviews the verdict and events surrounding the trial.

Bayles told The Times he was "appalled and sickened" by Brand's actions, but insisted he doesn't remember the alleged incident. He apologized for failing to recognize the woman's distress and described working with Brand as a "frantic, pressured and toxic" environment.

He also said he stopped working with Brand in 2010 and hasn't had contact with him since.