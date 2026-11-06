Vince Neil's Girlfriend Allegedly Tried to Kick Motley Crue Singer in the Balls

Vince Neil's girlfriend Rain Hannah Andreani allegedly went ballistic on the Mötley Crüe frontman during a violent altercation Sunday in Tennessee ... and cops say Rain launched hard objects at Vince, ripped his shirt, and even tried to kick him in the testicles!!!

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, Vince got into a heated argument with Rain in Williamson County, TN, on Sunday afternoon, during which Rain hurled a glass plate at Vince, striking him in the neck.

The affidavit also says Rain tore Vince's shirt and scratched his chest, leaving visible injuries. Rain then allegedly threw several glass vases, causing them to shatter.

Cops say, as a result, Vince pulled Rain down to the ground by her hair ... but, as he did, Rain allegedly tried to repeatedly kick him in the balls. The affidavit says Rain told cops Vince punched her in the face, but cops say they didn't see a visible injury to corroborate her claim.

Police responded to a call for a "domestic disturbance" and ultimately decided that Rain was the primary aggressor.