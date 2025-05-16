Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Vince Neil Breaks Up with Longtime Girlfriend Over Alleged Affair

Vince Neil No More Rain!!! Splits From GF Over Alleged Affair

Published
vince neil rain hannah split main getty
Getty

Vince Neil and his longtime partner, Rain Hannah, are officially done ... and, we're told he's the one who pulled the plug, because he thinks she was cheating.

Sources close to the Mötley Crüe front man tell TMZ ... he broke up with Rain, after nearly 15 years together, in response to one of his assistants claiming Rain had been having an affair.

rain hannah vince neil
Getty

We're told this alleged romance was something of an open secret among Vince's inner circle, and no one wanted to tell him -- but, the assistant recently got fed up, and decided Vince deserved to know.

vince neil rain hannah sub getty
Getty

Important to note ... we have not confirmed there actually was an affair, but we're told Vince is absolutely buying it.

Their split comes a few months after Rain survived Neil's private plane crashing in Arizona, along with her friend Ashley and several dogs.

Vince Neil and Rain Hannah Together
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery

Rain broke 5 ribs after VN's jet crashed into Vince Vaughn's plane -- which was parked near a hangar -- killing the pilot of Neil's plane.

Scottsdale Airport officials said their preliminary investigation appears to show the left main landing gear failed as the plane was touching down, causing the collision.

021025_runway_crash_1971956 FEBRUARY 2025
RUNWAY RUN-IN
Citizen

We later learned Vince skipped the flight because he and his friends were in Florida hanging out for an extended birthday celebration.

Justin-Bieber-Key-Art-HORIZONTAL
INSIDE BIEBER'S STRUGGLES
TMZ Studios

Rain was flying to Arizona to take part in a horse event, but Vince didn't have to be there until several days later.

vince neil motley crue
Getty

We've reached out to Hannah about the breakup and the affair allegation -- so far, no word back.

related articles