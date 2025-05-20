Vince Neil Spotted Holding Hands With Two Women on Street Post-Breakup

It doesn't seem Vince Neil is letting his split with his longtime partner, Rain Hannah, get him down ... 'cause we have pics of him strolling through Nashville while holding hands with two women -- at the same time.

Check it out ... the Mötley Crüe frontman looks at ease as he walks near the Barstool Bar in Music City Monday afternoon with a mystery brunette and blonde -- who are both wearing heels and curve-hugging ensembles.

Everyone seems to be in a chipper mood ... and no signs of jealousy when at one point Vince is only holding the smiling brunette woman's hand.

We're not exactly sure what the situation here is -- but Vince seems to be doing just fine.

We broke the news just days ago ... Vince ended things with Rain after nearly 15 years together because one of his assistants alleged she was cheating on him.

The breakup comes just months after Rain survived Neil's private plane crashing into Vince Vaughn's plane in Arizona.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2025 Citizen

Neil wasn't present because he stayed back in Florida for a birthday celebration with some pals. We were told Rain was on her way to a horse event.