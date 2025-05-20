Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Vince Neil Spotted Holding Hands With Two Women on Street Post-Breakup

Vince Neil Moving on From Rain Hannah??? Holding Hands With 2 Women After Split

Published
vince neil women main getty tmz composite
Getty / TMZ.com Composite

It doesn't seem Vince Neil is letting his split with his longtime partner, Rain Hannah, get him down ... 'cause we have pics of him strolling through Nashville while holding hands with two women -- at the same time.

Check it out ... the Mötley Crüe frontman looks at ease as he walks near the Barstool Bar in Music City Monday afternoon with a mystery brunette and blonde -- who are both wearing heels and curve-hugging ensembles.

Vince Neil -- Spotted Holding Hands w 2 Women Post Breakup 2
TMZ.com

Everyone seems to be in a chipper mood ... and no signs of jealousy when at one point Vince is only holding the smiling brunette woman's hand.

Vince Neil -- Spotted Holding Hands w 2 Women Post Breakup 5
TMZ.com

We're not exactly sure what the situation here is -- but Vince seems to be doing just fine.

Vince Neil -- Spotted Holding Hands w 2 Women Post Breakup 1
TMZ.com

We broke the news just days ago ... Vince ended things with Rain after nearly 15 years together because one of his assistants alleged she was cheating on him.

Vince Neil and Rain Hannah Together
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery

The breakup comes just months after Rain survived Neil's private plane crashing into Vince Vaughn's plane in Arizona.

021025_runway_crash_1971956 FEBRUARY 2025
RUNWAY RUN-IN
Citizen

Neil wasn't present because he stayed back in Florida for a birthday celebration with some pals. We were told Rain was on her way to a horse event.

Things seem to be moving fast for Vince -- but what else do you expect from the life of a rock star?

related articles