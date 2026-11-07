Wild Video Shows 'Celebrity Rehab' Star Kari Ann Peniche's House Exploding in a Fire

"Celebrity Rehab" star Kari Ann Peniche lost everything when her house erupted in flames ... after cameras caught an e-bike battery violently exploding in her home.

TMZ obtained video of the terrifying moment the battery blew up her Troutdale, Oregon residence ... you can see it billowing smoke before it blows up and flames shoot out.

Kari Ann tells TMZ ... her son was in the living room late Thursday night and noticed a strange smell.

She thought maybe their cat had been sprayed by a skunk, but then her son pointed out his e-bike battery -- which was by the door and not plugged in -- had started smoking.

Kari Ann tells us she started filming the smoke when suddenly the battery exploded, and the house was enveloped in flames.

Play video content Video: Kari Ann Peniche’s House After Fiery Explosion TMZ.com

We're told they were able to get everyone to safety -- Kari Ann, her daughter, her son, her boyfriend, and her caretaker and his wife all made it out. Their cat and 3 dogs were also saved from the horrific blaze.

Kari Ann tells us the entire 5-bedroom house was charred, and she lost everything ... including her artwork, paintings, Playboys and magazines she appeared in, and gowns from pageant days.