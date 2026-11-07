Krakow Shooting Leaves at Least 5 Killed in Poland After Gunman Drove Onto Square

At Least 5 Killed, Dozen Injured in Krakow Market

At least 5 people are dead after a gunman opened fire from his car at a busy marketplace in Krakow, Poland.

Around a dozen people -- including police officers -- were treated for injuries after the deadly shooting that ended with the gunman being shot ... the Małopolska Police shared on social media.

The unidentified suspect was then taken to a nearby hospital ... it's unclear what his current status is.

In an update, police confirmed that the suspect is a Polish citizen and denied reports of a second suspect.

The shooting happened around 3 PM ... when the suspect drove onto Rynek Glowny square before opening fire on the crowd and a tram ... according to Krakow’s public transportation operator, MPK Krakow.

MPK wrote on X ... "According to the information we have, neither the passengers nor the driver were injured."