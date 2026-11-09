'Love Island' Bombshell Amaya 'Papaya' Espinal Birthday Hot Shots
'Love Island' Bombshell Amaya Espinal Birthday Hot Shots 🔥
Published
Amaya Espinal continues to bless us with her unfiltered hottie energy, and what a perfect way to celebrate her 27th birthday than scrolling through these birthday treats?!
Check out the gallery -- A lounge chair, some sunshine, and curve-hugging swimwear ... this gorgeous gal knows exactly how to make beach days look good ...
Amaya became a fan favorite on Season 7 of "Love Island USA," and it turns out she's got the brains to match her beauty ... The reality star has her sights set on earning a PhD and becoming a professor someday ... Professor Papaya!
In the meantime, she continues to serve her millions plenty of eye candy, and we're just stoked to watch this smokeshow in action ...
Happy Birthday, Amaya!