'Love Island' Bombshell Amaya 'Papaya' Espinal Birthday Hot Shots

Amaya Espinal continues to bless us with her unfiltered hottie energy, and what a perfect way to celebrate her 27th birthday than scrolling through these birthday treats?!

Check out the gallery -- A lounge chair, some sunshine, and curve-hugging swimwear ... this gorgeous gal knows exactly how to make beach days look good ...

Amaya became a fan favorite on Season 7 of "Love Island USA," and it turns out she's got the brains to match her beauty ... The reality star has her sights set on earning a PhD and becoming a professor someday ... Professor Papaya!

In the meantime, she continues to serve her millions plenty of eye candy, and we're just stoked to watch this smokeshow in action ...