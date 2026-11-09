Teens Charged After Causing Georgia Fair Ride to Swing Out of Control, Watch Video

Play video content Video: Teens Charged After Georgia Fair Ride Swings Dangerously Out of Control

Two teens allegedly turned a fun swing ride at the Columbia County Fair into complete chaos that landed a woman in an ambulance.

Video shows the teens grabbing each other on a swinging chair ride, ultimately sending the chairs careening and crashing into other riders.

According to WRDW News 12, a woman was injured when the swings collided ... to the point that she was taken away in an ambulance. Two children were also treated for minor injuries.

A Columbia County sheriff's office spokesperson told the outlet that the teens had been warned beforehand not to grab each other while the ride was in full swing.

The sheriff's office said the teens were charged and given paperwork explaining the charges ... but were allowed to leave with their parents.