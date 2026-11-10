OnlyFans Star Rebecca McLeod Drops Serious Coin On Rare Custom Car
OF Star Rebecca McLeod Check Out My Pricey New Ride!!!
Rebecca McLeod's had a super successful year and decided to treat herself ... by dropping a bag on a new whip, TMZ has learned.
The OnlyFans star splurged on a 2026 Mercedes-AMG G63 with a genuine BRABUS conversion ... paying over $1 million in Australia for the car.
Rebecca tells TMZ she needed a pick-me-up while waiting for a payout for her boxing match, saying ... "My last boxing opponent bet me $100,000 and never paid up, so I thought I’d buy myself a nice car to cheer me up instead."
She tells us it's also a gift to herself for a job well done this year, saying ... "I’ve worked incredibly hard to get here, so this car is a little reward to myself."
The self-described "car girl" says she plans to film content in her new custom car ... so it seems like she's treating herself AND her fans.