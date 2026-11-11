Ex-N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Has Filed for Bankruptcy Years After Alleged 'Black Nazi' Comments

Mark Robinson -- North Carolina's former lieutenant governor whose alleged messages on a porn site derailed his campaign for governor in 2024 -- has filed for bankruptcy.

In his Chapter 13 bankruptcy filing, Mark said he and his wife, Yolanda Hill, only have $766.98 in their bank account while owing close to $800,000 to various creditors ... WRAL reported.

Of that $800,000 listed, $120,000 is credit card debt and $100,000 is in collections.

Among their listed assets are their Colfax home valued at $437,000 ... and a Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Silverado collectively valued at $80,000.

As you know ... Robinson suffered a devastating election defeat after CNN reported on the messages he allegedly posted on a porn site called Nude Africa between 2008 and 2012.

He allegedly wrote incendiary comments including "I’m a Black Nazi!" and "Slavery is not bad."