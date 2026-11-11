'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko Splits From OnlyFans Model Kaitlin Trujillo

Gleb Savchenko is back on the market ... the "Dancing with the Stars" pro has split from his OnlyFans model girlfriend, Kaitlin Trujillo, after nearly a year of dating.

Gleb confirmed the breakup to Us Weekly ... saying, "I'm single. We're good friends. We just decided to go our separate ways, and I'm taking my own time."

The two were first linked in January ... and Gleb says he's now focusing on himself, including boxing and meditation. He also tells TMZ he's had a change of heart about selling his Joshua Tree home.

He says the property helped him through a "deep spiritual awakening" and is where he feels most grounded and at peace ... so he's decided to keep it and spend more time there.

The split comes after Kaitlin was pulled into Gleb's nasty custody battle with ex-wife Elena Samodanova.

As TMZ previously reported ... Elena raised concerns about their teenage daughter Olivia living at a property owned by Kaitlin ... though she insisted her issue wasn't Kaitlin's OF career, but whether the living arrangement was appropriate and stable.

Gleb defended the setup ... and later accused Elena and her fiancé of sending inappropriate messages to Olivia, allegations Elena denied.