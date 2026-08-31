'DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Lists California Home Amid Bitter Custody Fight With Ex

Gleb Savchenko is looking to unload his Southern California home ... putting the desert property on the market amid his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... Gleb listed the Morongo Valley property for $1.4 million Saturday as he and ex Elena Samodanova remain locked in a contentious custody fight involving their two daughters.

The 3 bed, 4 bath home spans nearly 2,700 square feet and sits on just under 5 acres, offering sweeping views toward Mt. San Jacinto.

The desert estate comes with plenty of bells and whistles ... including a pool and jacuzzi, concrete floors, a custom handmade staircase, a large kitchen and a separate casita.

There's also solar power, a private well and an EV charging station and the property is within driving distance of Joshua Tree National Park, Pioneertown and the Palm Springs Airport.

Allison Gaunder of Inspire Real Estate holds the listing.

As we've reported, Gleb recently went back to court with explosive allegations against Elena and her new fiancé ... claiming they sent disturbing and sexually explicit messages about him to their daughter Olivia, leaving her upset and wanting to defend her dad.